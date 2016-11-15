Colorado Springs defense contractor announces merger

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. | Colorado Springs’ largest defense contractor is merging with a Maryland company and a Virginia company in a three-way deal.

The Gazette reports (http://bit.ly/2fcKCg7 ) that Intelligent Software Solutions is merging with Maryland-based Proteus Technologies and Virginia-based EOIR Technologies and will operate as Polaris Alpha with headquarters in both Colorado Springs and Fredericksburg, Virginia.

The new company is headed by EOIR Technologies CEO Pete Cannito as CEO and ISS CEO Jay Jesse as president. The combined company will keep more than 1,100 employees and is expected to generate more than $250 million in revenue next year.

ISS specializes in information technology for military customers and employs more than 300 in Colorado Springs and 250 at offices in Virginia, New York, Florida, Washington, D.C., and London.

___

Information from: The Gazette, http://www.gazette.com