Colorado Springs chosen for pilot recycling program

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. | The Colorado Association for Recycling chose Colorado Springs for its pilot recycling program in efforts to help boost the state’s recycling rates.

The Gazette reports a study by Eco-Cycle and the Colorado Public Interest Research Group shows only 12 percent of waste produced in Colorado is recycled, compared with the national average of 34 percent.

Colorado Springs does not track recycling rates, but researchers estimate El Paso and Teller counties had some of the worst rates at 12 percent.

The pilot program hopes to address the city’s meager diversion rate, starting with corrugated cardboard.

Head of Safety and Recycling Education at Bestway Disposal Alicia Archibald says proper diversion of cardboard cuts methane emissions and water table contamination by landfills.

