Colorado Springs boy faces charges in school stabbing

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. | Police have arrested a Colorado Springs sixth-grader accused of stabbing a fellow student with a pencil, leaving the boy seriously injured.

The Gazette reports (http://bit.ly/2eyt6CI ) that the family of the 11-year-old victim says the boy suffered a punctured lung that required surgery following the Oct. 7 stabbing at Carmel Middle School.

Authorities say the suspect, who is also 11, was arrested Monday on suspicion of second-degree assault.

A news release from the Harrison School District 2 says he has been suspended from the school.

Superintendent Andre Spencer says the boys had been walking through a hallway on their way to class when the incident occurred. He called it an “isolated situation” between the two students.

Information from: The Gazette, http://www.gazette.com