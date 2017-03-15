Colorado Springs beefs up landslide prevention law

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. | Builders in Colorado Springs will have to ensure they have safeguarded against landslides thanks to a new city ordinance.

The Gazette reports (http://bit.ly/2n9Sru5 ) that the City Council on Tuesday passed a new landslide ordinance despite criticism from the Planning Commission.

The new ordinance requires builders to get geological hazard reports on lands at risk of landslides that will be reviewed by the Colorado Geological Survey, among other requirements.

Critics of the new ordinance say it is a solution to a nonexistent problem and that it will make building harder in the western part of the city.

Councilmen Don Knight and Tom Strand proposed the ordinance after landslides damaged at least 28 homes in July 2015.

Information from: The Gazette, http://www.gazette.com