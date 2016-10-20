Colorado ski season starts Friday with opening A-Basin

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

VAIL, Colo. | Arapahoe Basin will be the first Colorado ski resort to open for the season.

The resort will open Friday with its Black Mountain Express lift starting at 9 a.m. Only the intermediate High Noon run will be open.

An Arapahoe Basin spokeswoman says it could still be awhile before more runs are available.

The ski area, which sits at 10,780 feet, stayed open last season until mid-June and starting making snow Oct. 3.

Officials at the other earlier opening ski area, Loveland, say they expect to kick off their season sometime next week.

Last year, they both opened on the same day — Oct. 29.