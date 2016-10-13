Colorado sheriff’s office closed amid FBI bomb investigation

BOULDER, Colo. | The sheriff’s office in Boulder was closed Thursday as authorities searched the vehicle of a person who came forward to provide information about an explosive device left in a backpack at a police department in a small Colorado mountain town earlier this week, officials said.

Nothing threatening was found in the vehicle and the sheriff’s office was reopened a short time later, said FBI spokeswoman Deborah Sherman.

She declined to comment on whether the person had any useful information about the device left in a backpack Tuesday outside the Nederland, Colorado police department.

A Nederland detective found the backpack when he began his shift and brought it inside the police department office because he thought it was lost property.

He then opened it and found “suspicious articles” later determined to be an improvised explosive device, said Police Chief Paul Carrill, who is also the Nederland Town Marshal.

Two robots searched the backpack, and multiple pieces were removed from the device and sent to a forensics lab.

The FBI has said the device was “active” without providing more details but failed to detonate.

Carrill declined comment on whether authorities have identified the backpack’s owner and said officials are trying to determine a motive.

“It’s difficult to interpret why someone would do this,” Carrill said Wednesday. “It is my hope and intent, for the health and safety of the community to get to the bottom of why.”

The police department is housed in Nederland’s main retail center, which includes a grocery store and other stores for the town of about 1,500 people southwest of Boulder.

Carrill issued an appeal for people who may know something about the incident to come forward.

“The individual or individuals who may have assembled this could be a risk to their neighbors,” he said.