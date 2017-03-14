Colorado sees unemployment go down in 2016

DENVER | Newly released figures show Colorado remained among the top states for job growth last year, although the pace of hiring has slowed.

The state Department of Labor released statistics Monday showing that Colorado’s unemployment rate was 2.8 percent last month. That was down from 3.4 percent a year earlier and down from 2.9 percent in December.

The state saw an increase in hiring in January, with an estimated 7,900 nonfarm payroll jobs added for the month. But for all of last year, Colorado added an estimated 67,800 payroll jobs, the fewest in four years.

The Denver metro area continues to attract most of the new jobs, while the fastest rate of job growth is happening in the metro areas of Boulder-Longmont, Fort Collins-Loveland and Colorado Springs.

Information from: The Pueblo Chieftain, http://www.chieftain.com