Colorado says new leader for state hospital coming soon

PUEBLO, Colo. | The Colorado Department of Human Services says a new superintendent will soon be joining the state’s mental health hospital.

The Pueblo Chieftain reported Sunday that the department has been looking for a new leader for the Colorado Mental Health Institute since former Superintendent Ron Hale resigned last June when the hospital was in danger of losing federal Medicare and Medicaid funds because of a chronic shortage in direct-care staff such as nurses.

The department hired a consulting “headhunter” to help it with the difficult search to bring in a new top administrator.

The department’s Executive Director Reggie Bicha says the recruitment process was difficult because candidates can get better pay working in the private sector.

Longtime-administrator Teresa Bernal has been serving as interim chief while the search was ongoing.

