Colorado robbery suspects flee after being spotted on bus

ASPEN, Colo. | Police says two armed robbery suspects in Colorado escaped after being spotted on a public bus.
The Aspen Times reports (http://bit.ly/2m7Mcam ) that Aspen-area law enforcement officials say the two 19-year-old men climbed out of the bus emergency window on Tuesday morning and ran off. Police lost them later in the morning.
A manhunt was called off Tuesday evening.
The Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office said it would increase local patrols Tuesday night.
The pair is suspected of using a handgun to rob two employees at a Carbondale convenience store on Feb. 16.
