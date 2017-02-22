Colorado robbery suspects flee after being spotted on bus

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

ASPEN, Colo. | Police says two armed robbery suspects in Colorado escaped after being spotted on a public bus.

The Aspen Times reports (http://bit.ly/2m7Mcam ) that Aspen-area law enforcement officials say the two 19-year-old men climbed out of the bus emergency window on Tuesday morning and ran off. Police lost them later in the morning.

A manhunt was called off Tuesday evening.

The Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office said it would increase local patrols Tuesday night.

The pair is suspected of using a handgun to rob two employees at a Carbondale convenience store on Feb. 16.

Information from: The Aspen Times, http://www.aspentimes.com/