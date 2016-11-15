Colorado professor disciplined for inviting activist

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

GRAND JUCTION, Colo. | Colorado Mesa University has disciplined an assistant professor who invited a political activist to recruit his students to campaign for Hillary Clinton.

The Daily Sentinel reports (http://bit.ly/2eCb0ng ) that CMU President Tim Foster put assistant professor Stan Heister on suspension from his tenure-track position for two academic years.

Heister will continue to teach classes, but Foster says that time won’t count toward his tenure until the suspension period is complete.

Students complained to administrators in September that Heister invited a woman from Work for Progress, a political advocacy organization, to recruit students to campaign for Democratic presidential candidate Clinton.

Human Resources Director Barbara Case-King reviewed the complaint and discovered that Heister invited representatives to two of his business classes.

Heister did not return phone calls or emails seeking comment on Monday.

