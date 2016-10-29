Colorado pilot is unhurt after plane crashes in New Mexico

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

BLOOMFIELD, N.M. | A Colorado man escaped injury when the small plane he was piloting crashed in an area of farmland in New Mexico.

New Mexico State Police say the Cirrus SR22 aircraft went down about 10 a.m. Friday some five miles east of Bloomfield.

They say 53-year-old Robert George Hart III of Pagosa Springs told responding officers that he was flying home after taking off from Albuquerque when the plane’s engine malfunctioned.

Hart says the aircraft began to lose altitude so he activated the parachute on the plane and landed safely in an open area.

Authorities say the aircraft is registered to Coastal King Aviation LLC of Corpus Christi, Texas.

State Police say there was no property damage caused by the crash, which will be investigated by the National Transportation Safety Board.