Colorado oil and gas spills down amid drilling slowdown

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. | Spills related to oil and gas development in Colorado are down for the second straight year amid a slowdown in drilling.

The Daily Sentinel reported Tuesday that an analysis of state data by the conservation group Center for Western Priorities found that 509 spills were reported to the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission last year, down from 615 the year before. There were 712 spills reported in 2014, the first year for stricter reporting requirements.

Weld County had the most spills reported last year at 246, followed by Las Animas County with 51 and Garfield County with 46.

The state lowered the threshold for reporting spills in 2013. Starting in 2014, it required all spills of more than a barrel outside a secondary containment area to be reported within 24 hours.

