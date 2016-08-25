Colorado officials delay discussion on oil and gas rules

GREELEY, Colo. | Officials in northern Colorado have postponed discussion about stricter oil and gas rules for a second time.

The Greeley Tribune reports (http://bit.ly/2bjdaSE ) that Weld County leaders have been considering tightening the rules for oil and gas development since last year. The Board of Weld County Commissioners delayed the talks for a second time Wednesday morning.

The board says it needs more time to work with state oil and gas regulators.

Under current regulations, oil and gas companies get to skip two public hearings that are required for building projects in other industries. The hearings would allow residents to air their grievances and allow commissioners to ask the companies to address their complaints.

