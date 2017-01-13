Colorado officials arrest 9, rescue at-risk youth in sting

JOHNSTOWN, Colo. | Northern Colorado authorities have arrested nine people and rescued an at-risk youth after an undercover prostitution sting.

The Tribune of Greeley reports (http://bit.ly/2j7ZEGA ) that Johnstown police said in a news release on Thursday that officers from Johnstown, Loveland, fort Collins and Evans partnered for the operation that resulted in one youth being taken into protective custody.

Officers responded to advertisements posted on escort websites and scheduled appointments for sexual services. When women showed up at the appointed meeting place, they were taken into custody on suspicion of solicitation for prostitution.

While the operation took place, authorities stopped a vehicle associated with one of the women suspected of prostitution and arrested two men before recovering the youth. One man was arrested on an outstanding warrant, the other on suspicion of human trafficking.

___

Information from: The Tribune of Greeley, Co, http://greeleytribune.com