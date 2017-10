BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

DENVER | A 31-year-old man has died in Jefferson County after he was bitten by a rattlesnake while hiking.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s office says county resident Daniel Hohs was pronounced dead Saturday at a hospital.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says it was notified of a person bit by a rattlesnake about 12:40 p.m. Saturday.

It says the victim was found about a mile and half from the Mount Galbraith trailhead in Golden.