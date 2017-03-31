Colorado man charged with throwing gas, setting man on fire

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

CANON CITY, Colo. | A Colorado man is charged with throwing gas on another man and setting him on fire, causing severe burns.

Court records say 34-year-old Michael Scavarda of Canon City told investigators he was mad at 40-year-old Jason Crowder for telling his girlfriend that he was cheating on her.

The Pueblo Chieftain reports (bit.ly/2ojkc4m) Scavarda was charged Thursday with first-degree assault, second-degree assault and fourth-degree arson for the March 19 attack. He did not enter a plea.

Prosecutors allege Scavarda woke Crowder as he slept in the camper of a pickup truck, threw a cup of gasoline on him and set him on fire. Public defender Jonah Wexler argued a space heater started the fire.

Crowder’s mother tells the Chieftain that her son suffered burns on 40 percent of his body.

Scavarda remains jailed with his bail set at $75,000 cash.

