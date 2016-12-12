Colorado man arrested in Arizona after meth found in vehicle

HOLBROOK, Ariz. | A Colorado man has been arrested in eastern Arizona after authorities say they found 5 ½ pounds of methamphetamine in his vehicle.

Navajo County Sheriff’s officials say 27-year-old Ivan Gamez Sierras, of Pueblo, has been booked into the county jail on suspicion of distribution of dangerous drugs.

It was unclear Monday if he has a lawyer yet.

Sheriff’s officials say Sierras was arrested last Friday after being pulled over for speeding on Interstate 40 in Holbrook.

He gave deputies permission to search his vehicle and they reported finding bricks of methamphetamine in the trunk.