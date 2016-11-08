Colorado Legislature up for grabs in razor-tight Senate

DENVER | Colorado’s divided Legislature is up for grabs, and some tight Senate races in the Denver suburbs could make the difference.

Republicans currently control the state Senate, and Democrats control the House. But the GOP has a tight one-seat margin, and Democrats have been aggressively fighting in the Denver suburbs to end the GOP majority.

They’re looking at Republican Sen. Laura Woods in Arvada, plus an open seat in the eastern suburbs.

Democrats are likely to hold their majority in the state House, though the speaker of the House is retiring and will be replaced in January.

The tight legislative contests could determine whether Democrats succeed in passing a bill to reclassify a medical fee in order to loosen state spending restrictions.