Colorado law enforcement agencies get $200K for body cameras

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

DENVER | The U.S. Justice Department is giving more than $200,000 to the Denver Police Department and the El Paso County and Custer County sheriff’s offices to establish or improve body-worn camera programs.

The Denver Post reports (https://goo.gl/E3uZTM ) the city’s police department is getting $130,606, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is getting $79,500 and the Custer County Sheriff’s Office is getting $3,674.

The federal agency announced Monday it has allocated $20 million for 106 state, city, tribal and municipal law enforcement agencies across the country.

Attorney General Loretta Lynch says the money will help agencies promote transparency and ensure accountability.

