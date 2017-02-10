Colorado judge retires, avoiding disciplinary hearings

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. | A Colorado judge on paid suspension has agreed to retire rather than face disciplinary proceedings.

The Colorado Springs Gazette reports (http://bit.ly/2ktVwAK ) that the Colorado Supreme Court says El Paso County Judge Jonathan Walker will step down from the county bench on Feb. 15.

According to a Thursday news release, Walker was accused of “undignified and disrespectful conduct” toward three female judicial employees, retaliating against a witness in the ensuing investigation, improperly modifying plea agreements and failing to recuse himself from cases involving his personal attorney.

Walker couldn’t be reached for comment Thursday evening.

According to the Supreme Court statement, Walker disputed three of the four claims before he agreed to retire.

Information from: The Gazette, http://www.gazette.com