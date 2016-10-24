Colorado Indian reservation officer retires after 25 years

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

CORTEZ, Colo. | A federal Bureau of Indian Affairs police officer who patrolled a southwestern Colorado reservation for 25 years has retired, and the agency has formally retired his badge in his honor.

The Cortez Journal reports (http://tinyurl.com/z3mpk5u) Lt. Dale American Horse retired Oct. 14. He worked on the Ute Mountain Ute Reservation.

Ute Mountain Police Chief Clinton Funk says American Horse was a peacemaker who treated people with respect and empathy.

American Horse thanked his fellow officers and called the job tough but satisfying. The Journal reports he once pulled a driver from a burning car after a crash.

He says he sometimes felt like he was in a boxing ring with 10 prizefighters but he always tried to show compassion.

