Colorado hunting retreat back on market as smaller parcels

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. | A former corporate hunting retreat is up for sale in Colorado.

Steamboat Pilot & Today reports (http://bit.ly/2gFPfRr ) that real estate development company Todd Interests of Dallas purchased the 14,000-acre Routt County property in December 2015. Vice President Patrick Todd says the company snatched up the land for $12.2 million as Peabody Energy stock values were dropping and the company was rushing to liquidate some of its assets.

Todd Interests is putting the property back on the market as six smaller ranches of 2,000 or more acres each. Two of the ranches are currently on the market, although Todd says all the property is potentially available for sale in the future.

The parcels are about 30 minutes from Steamboat Springs in northern Colorado.

