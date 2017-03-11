Wheat Ridge gun shop owner convicted of illegally selling guns

DENVER | A Colorado gun shop owner who appeared on the Discovery Channel reality show “American Guns” has been convicted of tax evasion and dealing guns without a license.

A federal jury in Denver convicted 53-year-old Richard Wyatt on 10 counts Friday, including not reporting $1.1 million in income to the IRS and conspiracy.

The Denver Post reports (http://dpo.st/2maffW7 ) that Wyatt was taken into custody after the guilty verdicts and faces up to 15 years in prison. A sentencing date wasn’t set.

According to court records, Wyatt agreed to surrender his federal firearms license in 2009 for unspecified violations of federal laws and regulations. He allegedly continued to sell guns from his Wheat Ridge shop by conspiring with another gun shop that had a license.

Prosecutors alleged that after customers paid for guns at Wyatt’s shop, they were sent to the other shop to fill out background-check paperwork and pick up the guns.

This story has been corrected to say that Richard Wyatt is 53, not 52.

Information from: The Denver Post, http://www.denverpost.com