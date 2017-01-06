Colorado governor fills utility commission vacancies

PUEBLO, Colo. | Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper has appointed two people to fill vacancies on the Public Utilities Commission after the sudden resignation of two members.

The Pueblo Chieftain reports (http://bit.ly/2j8LgNc ) that Commissioner Glenn Vaad and former Chairman Joshua Epel have stepped down from the commission, which oversees energy, telecommunications and gas pipelines.

Hickenlooper nominated Jeff Ackerman and Wendy Moser on Wednesday afternoon, but both must be confirmed by the Senate before they can join the commission. Ackerman, who was tapped for chairman, has been an advocate for renewable energy and Moser, a Republican, has an extensive career in regulatory law.

If confirmed, the new appointees will join Commissioner Frances Koncilja, a Denver attorney and Pueblo native.

Information from: The Pueblo Chieftain, http://www.chieftain.com