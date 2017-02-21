Colorado fruit growers worry over unseasonably warm weather

PALISADE | Peach farmers in western Colorado are worried unseasonably warm weather could mean trouble for their upcoming crops.

KJCT-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2lr9Viz ) that farmers in the Grand Valley say peaches will soon be budding and cherries and apricots are already underway. The early season means fruit farmers are more likely to have frost issues later this winter.

Talbott’s Mountain Gold owner Bruce Talbott says peaches and other fruit are at a higher risk for damage if temperatures dip to below freezing. As weather switches between unseasonably warm to cold, growing fruit becomes more difficult.

The National Weather Service warns that farmers should be prepared for a nearby cold front.

Though the winter weather has been giving farmers problems, high snowpack means fruit growers can expect more water this spring.

