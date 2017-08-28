Colorado first responders aid Texas hurricane response

DENVER | Some first responders from Colorado have been sent to Texas to help with Hurricane Harvey.

The Urban Search and Rescue Team, comprised of firefighters from several Colorado agencies, will help with water rescue and in other ways.

An official with Colorado Task Force 1 tells KCNC-TV (http://cbsloc.al/2w95e3I ) that 45 firefighters from Colorado are in southeastern Texas. Most deployed overnight and others are on standby to leave.

The firefighters come from agencies in Denver, Aurora, Castle Rock, Greeley and elsewhere.