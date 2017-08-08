Colorado felony DUI law requiring jail time begins soon

DENVER | A Colorado law goes into effect this week requiring anyone convicted of felony driving under the influence to spend time behind bars.

The Denver Post reports (http://dpo.st/2wEEZ2N ) the law that starts Wednesday closes a loophole that has allowed people to avoid being locked up while others receive lengthy prison sentences.

The legislation was passed by lawmakers earlier this year. It requires felony drunken drivers to serve 90 to 180 days in jail if a judge decides to give them probation. If a work release program is available and is part of an offender’s sentence, that person is required to serve 120 days to two years in jail.

Colorado enacted a law in 2015 that made a fourth and all subsequent DUI offenses a felony.

