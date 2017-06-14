Colorado erotica publisher accused of stealing money from authors

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

GREELEY | A 48-year-old Colorado woman whose publishing company primarily deals with erotica and romance novels has been accused of stealing more than $125,000 from independent authors.

Jana Leigh Koretko, of Johnstown, faces nearly two dozen charges, including money laundering, felony theft, computer crime and tax evasion. Koretko is owner of JK Publishing.

According to the court affidavit, Koretko is accused of manipulating monthly and quarterly sales reports from e-book retailers to indicate lower sales for her clients while keeping more money for herself over a two-year period.

Koretko posted $10,000 bail on Monday and will make a court appearance in the Weld County District Court on July 7.

Attempts to reach Koretko on Tuesday evening were not successful. It wasn’t immediately known if she had a lawyer.