Cherry Creek School District may push back high school start times

DENVER | One of Colorado’s largest school districts could move back high school start times to allow older students more sleep.

The Denver Post reports (http://dpo.st/2kaZUIe ) that the Cherry Creek School District has proposed starting high school classes and hour later, a move that is gaining traction across the state and country.

The district says parents, students and staff members who responded to a survey last year overwhelmingly supported moving the start time to 8:15 a.m. for high school and 8:50 a.m. for middle school. Elementary schools would start and end earlier.

National studies show high school schedules typically force teenagers to forgo sleep and to wake up during deep sleep, while research indicates elementary school students have more willingness to learn at an earlier time.

