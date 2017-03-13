Colorado Dems tab Morgan Carroll to chair state party

DENVER | Aurora’s Morgan Carroll is officially the new chairwoman of the Colorado Democratic Party.

Centennial State Democrats overwhelmingly elected Carroll, a former state lawmaker and local attorney, to serve a two-year term as chairwoman of the state Democratic Party at a committee meeting Saturday in Denver.

Carroll defeated Tim Mauck, a Clear Creek County Commissioner who was also also gunning to lead Colorado Democrats, by a vote of 401-38, The Colorado Statesman reported.

Carroll has been canvasing the state since she declared her candidacy for the position in November, just a few weeks after she lost a challenge to represent Aurora’s 6th Congressional District against Republican incumbent U.S. Rep. Mike Coffman.

A former state legislator in both chambers, Carroll served as the state Senate president from 2013 to 2014. She currently works at the Denver law firm Bachus & Schanker.

Carroll is taking over for former chair Rick Palacio, who had served as the head of the Colorado left since 2011. Palacio lost a bid for a position in the national Democratic Party earlier this year, shortly after he announced he would not seek re-election for the local leadership position.

Chairs serve for two-year terms, with elections held in odd years. There are no term limits.