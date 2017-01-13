Colorado county pays $150,000 in jail guard sex assault case

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

DENVER | A Colorado county has agreed to pay $150,000 to settle a federal lawsuit brought by an inmate who was sexually assaulted by a jail guard.

The Denver Post (http://dpo.st/2j5QHgY ) reported that Jennifer Hernandez’ attorney says her client received the settlement Wednesday.

The Associated Press usually does not name victims of sexual assault.

The newspaper reported Hernandez said she wanted her name made public to help stop jail sexual abuse.

Hernandez was arrested and jailed in May 2014.

According to the lawsuit, Otero County jail guard Dominic Torres fondled Hernandez in her cell and threatened to plant contraband on her if she reported the incident.

Torres was later fired and pleaded guilty to introduction of contraband and sexual assault.

The lawsuit says he served 30 days in jail.

___

Information from: The Denver Post, http://www.denverpost.com