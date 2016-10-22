Colorado ‘ballot selfie’ ban sparks opposition

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. | A Colorado ban on so-called “ballot selfies,” where voters share photos of their completed ballots, is sparking opposition.

Republican state Sen. Owen Hill of Colorado Springs tells The Gazette that he opposes the law, which makes it a misdemeanor to disseminate a completed ballot.

The 1891 law was intended to prevent voter coercion. Hill calls the law outdated.

The little-known law gained attention last week when Denver District Attorney Mitch Morrissey issued a warning that posting “ballot selfies” is a misdemeanor. In response, the American Civil Liberties Union of Colorado called the law unjust.

Colorado lawmakers have twice rejected bills to change the law to allow “ballot selfies.”