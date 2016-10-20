Colorado authorities believe pot motivated recent shootings

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. | Western Colorado authorities say they believe marijuana thefts motivated two recent shootings in the area.

The Daily Sentinel reports (http://bit.ly/2dr1bbt) that the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office says the presence of a large marijuana growing operation is likely the motive behind the Sunday shooting death of 51-year-old Paul Davis. Davis was found dead on Sunday and the Mesa County Coroner’s Office has ruled the death a homicide.

Mesa County investigators also say (http://bit.ly/2dqZavO ) a shooting in Molina on Oct. 5 were motivated by marijuana. Charles Harvey Faison and his son 28-year-old son Trevaun Jzhonta Faison have been arrested and accused of attempting to steal pot before shooting three people. Both men are being held in the Mesa County Jail on $1 million cash-only bonds.

