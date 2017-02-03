Colorado agencies: Don’t drive blitzed on Super Bowl weekend

While many this weekend will be pulling for the New England Patriots or the Atlanta Falcons in the Super Bowl, law enforcement across the state are cheering for citizens to not drink and drive.

The Colorado Department of Transportation, in conjunction with the Colorado State Patrol and statewide law enforcement agencies, will conduct a Heat Is On DUI enforcement over Super Bowl weekend beginning Friday and running through Monday.

“The Super Bowl is an exciting event that combines friends, family, food and, for many people, alcohol,” said Darrell Lingk, director of the office of transportation safety at CDOT. “CDOT wants to remind football fans across the state to make safe travel plans to and from your destination before you start drinking. There’s never a good reason to drive impaired.”

There’s already been one DUI enforcement period in 2017.

The Winter Blitz –also a part of the Heat Is On campaign — ran from Jan. 20 to Jan. 30 and 464 people were arrested for impaired driving in that span, according to CDOT.

“The fatality statistics prove that 2016 was a deadly year for impaired drivers,” said Col. Scott Hernandez, chief of the state patrol. “One-hundred ninety-six people lost their lives because a choice was made to get behind the wheel while impaired. We have zero tolerance for impaired drivers. If you drive impaired, you will get caught, and you will go to jail.

“Make the right choice.”

Last year, when the Denver Broncos were a participant in the Super Bowl, law enforcement arrested 325 drivers during an enforcement period on the weekend of the big game, CDOT said.

