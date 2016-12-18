Coloradans digging out after heavy snow left many stranded

DENVER | Coloradans are digging out after up to 16 inches of snow fell across the state on Saturday, stranding motorists and leaving some areas of the state with subzero temperatures on Sunday.

The National Weather Service said Sunday the thermometer dipped to -27 degrees in Limon. Breckenridge reported the most snow, with 16 inches that gave skiers and snowboarders the heavy snows they have been hoping for all season.

Forecaster Kyle Fredin says the heavy snow brought the average snowpack back to normal for this season.

Denver International Airport says more than 450 flights were canceled on Saturday and airlines are gradually getting back to normal.