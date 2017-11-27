Coffman town hall Wednesday promises to air differences on GOP tax reform proposals

AURORA | Aurora Congressman Mike Coffman is hosting a virtual town hall this week, certain to draw fire and praise for a House GOP tax reform bill, which Coffman says he supports.

The town hall, which will take place via telephone, is scheduled for Nov. 29 at 6:30 p.m. To participate in the teletownhall, sign up here.

“I look forward to a robust and informative discussion about all of the critical issues facing our community, state, and nation,” Coffman said in a statement. “As we enter the last month of 2017, I would like to update you on all legislation I have introduced on your behalf during the 115th Congress and the progress we are making on behalf of all CO-06 residents.

Besides the House tax plan, likely controversial town-hall topics include Obamacare and immigration. Tax cuts are in the forefront, however. A similar tax plan is making its way through the Senate. A vote is expected within the next few weeks. Coffman said he supports the House measure because it will bring tax cuts to the middle class, despite suggestions it will raise the national debt, a sticking point for many Republicans throughout the Obama administration. Critics of the measure say the middle class won’t benefit like Coffman and other supporters are promising.

The Aurora Republican is facing a primary from Highlands Ranch Republican Roger Edwards, as well as three Democrats who are vying for the seat. Jason Crow has earned backing from the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee in an effort to turn the Republican district blue.