CoCD6: Coffman talking about women in business with Fiorina

GREENWOOD VILLAGE | Republican Rep. Mike Coffman is sharing the stage Saturday with former presidential hopeful Carly Fiorina at an event about expanding business opportunities for women.

Coffman and the former CEO of Hewlett Packard are among the speakers at the Working Women Event & Panel at CSU Global Campus in Greenwood Village.

Coffman is talking at another business event for women next week in the Denver Tech Center. The four-term congressman is holding events as he seeks a fifth term in November.

Organizers say the Coffman and Fiorina event is by invitation only.