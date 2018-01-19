Coffman offers House bill to ensure military members, contractors get paid if government shutdown occurs, continues

AURORA | Aurora Congressman Mike Coffman said he’s introduced a resolution to ensure members of the military get paid if a government shutdown occurs tonight and continues long enough to possibly affect paychecks.

The Associated Press and other news sources have reported that military pay would not be effected by a partial-government shut-down, at least in the short term. All military members would be required to report for work as usual. Paychecks would be delayed only if the shutdown lasted beyond Feb. 1, because pay is issued only twice a month, on the first and the 15th, according to AP reports.

“The men and women who put on their uniform to protect our country, must know that Congress supports them—and stopping their pay, should a shutdown occur, is unacceptable” Coffman said in a statement Friday afternoon. Coffman is the Chairman of the Military Personnel Subcommittee, on the House Armed Services Committee.

The bill, H.J. Res. 127, would also ensure payment of critical Department of Defense civilians and contractors, said Coffman’s spokesman Daniel Bucheli.

“Aside from ensuring the lights will be kept on at Department of Defense, its vital to me to make sure that our service members and their families are not casualties of Washington’s partisan political posturing,” Coffman said.