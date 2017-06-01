Crow picks up Udall endorsement for Democratic primary to challenge Coffman in Aurora’s CD6

AURORA| Democrat Jason Crow has picked up a major endorsement in his bid to win the right to challenge Republican Rep. Mike Coffman for Aurora’s 6th Congressional District in 2018.

Former Sen. Mark Udall announced his support for the new Democrat, Crow, in his first bid for elected office. Crow is the only Democrat to officially announce his bid for the party’s nomination to challenge Coffman, though there is speculation more Democrats could throw their hat into the ring before primary season begins next year.

Denver attorney and Army veteran Jason Crow has announced he will run as a Democratic challenger to U.S. Rep. Mike Coffman in 2018. U.S. Sen. Mark Udall, center, flanked by former U.S. Secretary of the Interior Ken Salazar, right, greets supporters during a campaign stop focusing on Latino-American issues, at Metro State University, in Denver, Monday, Nov. 3, 2014. Democratic Sen. Mark Udall is in the fight of his political life as he tries to stave off the Republican challenger U.S. Rep. Cory Gardner in a race that is seen as key to both control of the U.S. Senate and questions about the GOP's national viability. (AP Photo/Brennan Linsley) US Rep., Mike Coffman, speaks during a town hall meeting on Wednesday April 12, 2017 at Education Building 2 South in the CU Anschutz Campus. Coffman enacted strict rules for attendance and participation, but stayed an extra 45 minutes answering questions. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel

“As an Army combat veteran, community servant and family man with deep Colorado roots, Jason Crow understands our special way of life and what it means to make a difference for Colorado,” Udall said in his endorsement announcement. “We’ve gotten to know Jason as a father, a friend, and a local leader, and he truly fits the mold of a passionate public servant. Colorado needs representatives in Washington who will put our communities first, and I know Jason will be a true champion for Colorado families and the strongest candidate to unseat Congressman Coffman.”

While Udall lost his bid to now Sen. Cory Gardner in 2014 by about 50,000 votes statewide, he did beat Gardner in Arapahoe County by more than 3,000 votes. And his endorsement so far out from the election could be an attempt by Crow to secure the nomination before the race gets crowded by other Democrats vying for the spot against Coffman.

“Mark Udall is the epitome of public service and what it means to put Colorado families first. It’s clear that’s the kind of leadership we’re missing in Washington from Mike Coffman, who over and over again has put his own career above the needs of Colorado’s communities,” Crow said in the announcement. “As a veteran and a father, I know what it means to put our country first and to serve others before yourself, and as I speak with folks across the district, it’s clear our communities are ready for new leadership.”