Clinton visits Iowa as early voting gets underway

WASHINGTON | With early voting poised to play a bigger role in this year’s election, Hillary Clinton was urging voters in Iowa to start casting ballots on Thursday, more than five weeks before Election Day.

Clinton’s 10-city tour of Iowa brought the Democratic presidential nominee back to a state where she eked out a win in the caucuses over Bernie Sanders. With her focus now on defeating Donald Trump, Clinton was hoping that putting an emphasis on early voting could help her replicate President Barack Obama’s successful strategy in the battleground state four years ago.

In this Sept. 26, 2016, photo, Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton answers a question during the presidential debate with Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump at Hofstra University in Hempstead, N.Y. Clinton has vowed to respond to foreign hacking the same as any other attack against the United States. She’s openly blamed Russia for recent U.S. cyber break-ins while Donald Trump wondered if overseas governments or overweight hackers at home were responsible. (AP Photo/David Goldman) Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton speaks during a campaign stop at the University Of New Hampshire in Durham, N.H., Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

More than 4 in 10 Iowa voters cast early ballots in 2012, and Clinton’s campaign is hoping that even higher interest in early voting this year will give her a decisive edge.

Early voting — either by mail or with voting booths that are open before election day — has been on the rise in the United States. It’s a way to increase voter turnout, especially for Americans who have difficulties making it to the polls on Nov. 8.

Other states have already begun in-person early voting, but Iowa is getting attention because it’s the first battleground state to do so. That means it’s among a dozen states that are not reliably Democratic or Republican, so can sway the outcome in the state-by-state presidential vote.

For Clinton, the early voting strategy is key to any prospects she may have for pulling off victories in states like Arizona and Georgia. Both states traditionally vote Republican in presidential races, but Democrats hope that the growing Hispanic populations and Trump’s unpopularity could alter the calculus this year.

In Des Moines, Clinton planned a speech focused on childcare challenges faced by middle-class families. It’s a traditionally Democratic issue that Trump has taken on recently, prompted largely by interest from his daughter, Ivanka.

The Republican nominee was holding a rally Thursday in New Hampshire, a day after Clinton campaigned there with Sanders in an appeal to young voters. Brushing off harsh critiques of his performance in the first presidential debate, Trump appeared to be sticking with his strategy of focusing on the loyal base of working-class voters whose enthusiasm has driven his campaign.

In a reminder of how far this year’s presidential campaign has veered into baffling territory, third-party candidate Gary Johnson was being ridiculed after he was unable, in a television appearance, to name a single world leader he admired. The awkward moment drew immediate comparisons — including by Johnson himself — to his “Aleppo moment” from earlier in the month when he didn’t recognize the besieged city in Syria.

“I’m having a brain freeze,” Johnson said Wednesday.