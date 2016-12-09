Clinton decries rise of fake news in Capitol speech

WASHINGTON | Hillary Clinton decried the rise of fake news as an “epidemic” during a speech on Capitol Hill.

Clinton addressed fake news during a speech for retiring Nevada Sen. Harry Reid at the Capitol Thursday.

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speaks during a ceremony to unveil a portrait of Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid, D-Nev., on Capitol Hill, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Clinton warned that “it’s now clear that so-called fake news can have real-world consequences,” an apparent reference to an incident involving a gunman who fired multiple shots inside a Washington pizza shop that has become the target of a fake conspiracy story.

Clinton said the issue “is not about politics or partisanship. Lives are at risk. Lives of ordinary people just trying to go about their days to do their jobs, contribute to their communities.”

This story is corrected to reflect that Thursday’s speech was not Clinton’s first since the election.