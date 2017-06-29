Cleanup plans proposed for Colorado’s Eagle Mine site

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

DENVER | State and federal officials have proposed two cleanup initiatives for the existing Eagle Mine Superfund site in the Colorado mountains.

The plans announced Wednesday are designed to reduce contaminants flowing into the Eagle River and to clean up the soil before a proposed housing development is built.

The Eagle Mine dates to 1879 and operated until 1984. The site also included a mill, a retention pond and piles of waste rock and material left over after the ore was refined.

The area was designated a Superfund site in 1986.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment released the plans. A public meeting is planned July 25 in Edwards.

Plan to reduce contaminants flowing into Eagle River: http://bit.ly/2tm3JhW

Plan to clean up soil: http://bit.ly/2sSLlwj