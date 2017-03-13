Civil liberties groups amass for emergency Trump resistance

ALBANY, N.Y. | Activists for civil rights, reproductive rights and social justice are calling New York lawmakers to counter Republican President Donald Trump’s administration with state action.

The New York Civil Liberties Union assembled a few hundred people Monday outside the capitol in Albany for an Emergency Day of Action.

The groups are urging lawmakers to codify federal abortion laws in state law, limit surveillance from government databases, improve police accountability and enact public defense reform.

The union’s executive director told the crowd New York must be a “safe haven for democracy” during Trump’s administration.

Other speakers were from the National Institute for Reproductive Rights and the New York State Defenders Association.

Trump last month banned U.S. funding to international groups that perform abortions. Vice President Mike Pence strongly opposes abortion, citing his Catholic beliefs.