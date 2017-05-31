City seeks resident input on proposed zoning update for Original Aurora

AURORA | The city of Aurora is hosting a series of public meetings this summer to provide information and gather feedback on a proposed zoning update for the Original Aurora area, bordered by Yosemite Street (west), Peoria Street (east), East 11th Avenue (south) and East 26th Avenue (north).

The proposed zoning update, which ties into other initiatives such as the Westerly Creek visioning, Aurora Places comprehensive plan update and the citywide zoning code update, is an effort to implement the community’s vision created during public outreach efforts in 2011 and 2012, according to a news release from Senior Public Information Officer Julie Patterson.

The meetings are scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m. June 15, July 13 and Aug. 24 at the Martin Luther King Jr. Library, 9898 E. Colfax Ave. Each meeting will highlight new topics and issues, according to Patterson.

Zoning creates rules for what may be built on property and how that property may be changed. The proposed plan would update the zoning along key corridors in Original Aurora from single-use zoning (for example, commercial only) to mixed-use zoning.

This zoning update could allow for complementary uses, Patterson said.. It would allow housing, shops, restaurants and offices to be located closer together, creating more services, things to do and jobs close to home, and put more “eyes on the street” to increase public safety. It could also potentially attract new businesses to the area while still protecting single-family homes, increase options for property owners, improve property values and quality of life, and create new living options in Original Aurora, Patterson added.

For more information, visit AuroraGov.org/OAPlan or email OAPlan@AuroraGov.org.