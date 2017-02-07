Aurora tentatively OKs $52,000 for new abuse services center in Northglenn

AURORA | Aurora officials agreed at a study session Monday to move forward with a proposal intended to bolster the local services available to young victims of physical and sexual abuse.

City council members granted initial approval to an intergovernmental agreement intended to fund the construction of a new facility for Ralston House, a nonprofit organization with three Front Range locations where young victims of sexual assault can go to heal, according to city documents.

The city agreed to contribute $51,570 for the construction of the new facility, which will be located in Northglenn. The city previously contributed $30,000 for the design of the new space.

The new contribution was agreed upon based on use and population, according to city documents. Only the Adams County portion of Aurora — which essentially encompasses everything north of East Colfax Avenue — was considered in the decision making, which found that the city is accountable for about 7.4 percent of the population that uses Ralston House and 4.21 percent of the overall usage.

The new facility is estimated to cost about $1.7 million, according to city documents. The participating entities, including most municipalities in Adams County Ralston House, the City and County of Brighton and Adams County, have already contributed $270,000 of that total and are slated to pay $1,072,500 more. The resulting shortfall, about $357,000 will be made up with grant funding, according to the city.

“They’ve (Ralston House) been working closely with DOLA (Colorado Department of Local Affairs) and have some optimism about that, but it’s ongoing at this point,” Michelle Wolfe, deputy city manager, said of the organization’s grant seeking process.

Adams County will make the largest financial contribution to the project, allotting $319, 970. Westminster and Thornton will contribute the second- and third-highest totals, respectively.

Ralston House, which provides services and counseling to abuse victims under the age of 18, has locations in Arvada, Lakewood and Northglenn. The current Northglenn facility is located within a residential house and is falling into disrepair, according to city documents.

The new facility will provide updated equipment for the Aurora Police Department to use when conducting interviews in child abuse cases, according to city documents. The facility will also provide APD with more training resources targeted at dealing with crimes against children. Ralston House currently provides monthly trainings to APD’s crimes against children unit.

Aurora police’s use of Ralston House for forensic interviews has slightly increased in recent years, rising from 13 interviews in 2014 to 27 interviews last year.

The city’s police department conducts the vast majority of such interviews at SunGate Kids, a facility that provides similar services in Englewood. Aurora Police conducted 292 forensic interviews there last year, according to city documents.

Later at the study session meeting, council members approved a resolution that would renew a memorandum of understanding between the city and a slew of other metro area law enforcement agencies, allowing them to pool resources to solve crimes related to the abuse and neglect of children.

Both the Ralston House agreement and the MOU regarding child abuse and neglect still must be approved at a future council meeting.