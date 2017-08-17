City council hopefuls harvesting election season cash; Tobiassen, incumbents lead

AURORA | With a little less than three months to go until the municipal election, candidates for the five city council seats up for grabs are in full fundraising mode. Three candidates are nearing $30,000 in contributions, according to city documents that outline the first finance reporting period.

At-large candidate Tom Tobiassen leads the pack with $28,925 in contributions. He out-raised the second highest earner in the crowded at-large race, Tim Huffman, by more than $11,000.

Incumbents in the ward races also had high contribution amounts. In Ward I, where there are only candidates, Sally Mounier raised just more than $25,000. Her challenger, Crystal Murillo, raised $13,509.

In Ward III, incumbent Marsha Berzins raised just short of $28,000. The second highest earner in that race so far is Debra J. Hunter Holden. She raised $11,451 during the first reporting period.

Nicole Johnston has the highest contribution amounts in the Ward II race. She has raised $10,772.