Chris Christie calls Phillies fans ‘angry, bitter’

NEW YORK | Many of Chris Christie’s constituents live outside Philadelphia, but the New Jersey governor apparently has a low opinion of the Philadelphia Phillies and their fans.

Speaking Wednesday on SportsNet New York, Christie declared “the Phillies suck.”

He went on to say the Phillies were an “awful team” with “an angry, bitter fan base.” He also said it’s not safe for civilized people to go to the Phillies’ home stadium, Citizens Bank Park, if they want to root for an opposing team.

The Phillies attract many fans from southern New Jersey, across the river from Philadelphia.

In a tweet, the Phillies said they appreciate their fans’ support as they “bridge” to a bright future. Their use of the word “bridge” is a dig at Christie over the George Washington Bridge lane closing scandal that has dogged his administration.