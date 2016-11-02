Chief: Chemicals in Colorado home could have been deadly

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. | Authorities say chemicals found inside a suburban Denver home could have caused a deadly explosion if officers had not stumbled upon them after the arrests of two teenage boys.

Castle Rock Police Chief Jack Cauley said Tuesday officials condemned the home for safety reasons because a large amount of chemicals remain after investigators detonated two explosive devices and evacuated the neighborhood Monday. Cauley did not say what kind of chemicals were found.

An officer discovered them Monday morning at the home of one of two teenagers who had been arrested for an unrelated reason the night before. The officer was notifying the youth’s parents of the arrest when he spotted the items and requested a hazardous materials team.

District attorney George Brauchler says prosecutors have not decided whether to charge the teens as adults.