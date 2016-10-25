Cherry Creek schools chief Harry Bull named Colorado superintendent of the year

AURORA | Cherry Creek School District superintendent Harry Bull was named the state’s top superintendent of the year for 2017, the Colorado Association of School Executives announced Tuesday, Oct. 25.

The Association cited Bull’s repeated efforts to bolster funding for public schools in Colorado, as well as increasing graduation rates and shrinking the so-called opportunity gap, as reasons for their selection.

“Harry Bull is an outstanding district leader and held in very high regard by his peers across the state,” said Lisa Escárcega, CASE executive director. “He is tireless in his advocacy for students and public education, and one of the most effective voices at the state level when it comes to making the case for adequate school funding. CASE benefits greatly from his expertise and involvement and we are so proud to honor him with this award.”

Bull was afforded additional applause for a position paper he penned in 2014 on the dire state of school finance. The letter stemmed from conversations held at a regional superintendent’s conference Bull helped orchestrate in late 2013.

A former principal, assistant principal, director of high school education and assistant superintendent of human resources, Bull has been with Cherry Creek schools for more than 23 years, according to a press release issued by CASE.

“I’m truly humbled to receive this award,” said Bull, who has served as Cherry Creek’s top shot-caller for about three years. “It’s an incredible honor and representative of the hard work occurring across our district by every staff member on behalf of our students. Every child deserves a high-quality education, and I’m proud to lead a school district that delivers each day on that vision and promise.”

Following the CASE announcement, Bull will now act as the state representative for the American Association of School Administrators (AASA) national superintendent of the year program. AASA is slated to announce its annual pick for the top superintendent in the nation at a conference in New Orleans next spring.