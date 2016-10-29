Chelsea Clinton slated to speak at phone-bank in Aurora Tuesday

AURORA | Chelsea Clinton is coming to Aurora Tuesday evening to kick off phone banks for her mother and the Hillary Clinton campaign, according to campaign officials.

Chelsea Clinton is slated “lay out the stakes of November’s election and discuss her mom’s vision of an America that is stronger together, with an economy that works for everyone, not just those at the top,” Hillary for Colorado campaign officials said in a release.

Details of when and where on Tuesday Chelsea Clinton will be are forthcoming, officials said. Chelsea Clinton will appear at a similar event Wednesday morning.

Members of the public interested in attending the Aurora event on November 1 can RSVP here. Members of the public interested in attending the Boulder event on November 2 can RSVP here.